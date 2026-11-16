Joe Burrow continues stellar season as Bengals blitz Steelers

Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Chase Brown, and Ja'Marr Chase had a career-high 231 yards receiving to lift the host Cincinnati Bengals to a 38-18 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cincinnati (7-2) outgained Pittsburgh (6-3) 484-222 to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Burrow sizzled from the start, leading separate scoring drives of at least 80 yards to push the Bengals to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. After Evan McPherson connected on a 24-yard field goal for the lone score of the first quarter, Burrow hit Drew Sample for a 3-yard score to cap the second drive just 13 seconds into the second quarter.

After McPherson missed from 43 yards, Burrow found Brown from 2 yards out to make it 17-0 with 2:54 left in the second quarter.

Ineffective for much of the night, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for fourth-quarter touchdowns to DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth but was just 15-for-29 for 143 yards.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes while joining Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in league history with four total touchdowns in five consecutive games.

Rodgers started 0-for-7, the longest stretch of incompletions to begin a game in his 22-season career. A 5-yard connection to Darnell Washington snapped the slide and helped the Steelers to a 45-yard Chris Boswell field goal with 1:25 remaining before halftime.

Cincinnati wasted little time marching for another touchdown after Dohnte Meyers returned the ensuing kickoff 39 yards. Meyers capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive that took just 1:16 with a 15-yard TD reception from Burrow that sent the Bengals to the locker room with a 24-3 lead.

After a Steelers punt to start the third quarter, the Bengals scored again on a 4-yard pass from Burrow to Brown. Samaje Perine ran for a 1-yard touchdown to complete the Bengal onslaught.

Chase didn't find the end zone, stopping a streak of four straight games with a TD catch, but caught 11 of 14 targets with a long of 53 yards. Tee Higgins had five catches for 66 yards and Brown gained 44 yards on 10 carries.

Cincinnati avenged a 30-27 road loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3.

Metcalf had two catches for 54 yards to pace Pittsburgh. Reserve running back Lew Nichols led the rushing attack with 43 yards on six carries.

Steelers left guard Mason McCormick left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.