Michigan WR JJ Buchanan (shoulder) out for season

Michigan will play the rest of the season without leading receiver JJ Buchanan, coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday.

Buchanan left Saturday's 31-7 loss at No. 16 Oregon after landing hard on his shoulder while trying to catch a third-down pass in the first quarter. He was taken to a hospital for further tests.

A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Buchanan leads the Wolverines (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) in receiving yards (646) and touchdown catches (five) in 10 games this season. He had 100-yard games against Western Michigan (126) and Iowa (130).

Buchanan played his freshman season at Utah under Whittingham in 2025, catching 26 passes for 427 yards and five scores. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025 out of Henderson, Nev.

Michigan needs one more win to secure bowl eligibility. The Wolverines host No. 4 UCLA in Ann Arbor on Saturday and finish the regular season at No. 20 Ohio State on Nov. 28.