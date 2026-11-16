Report: Cowboys G Tyler Booker has high-ankle sprain

Dallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network reported Monday.

The Cowboys (4-6) are hopeful the former first-round pick can return within four weeks, per the report. A similar injury kept Booker out for three games last season.

Booker, 22, has started all 10 games this season and a total of 24 games since being selected with the No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fourth-year guard T.J. Bass has played in 10 games (four starts) this season and could be in line to start next Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans (1-8).