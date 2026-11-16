Report: Cowboys G Tyler Booker has high-ankle sprain (NFL)

Eric Hartline

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (52) reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Cowboys G Tyler Booker has high-ankle sprain

By Field Level Media

Nov 16, 202612:25 pm

Dallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network reported Monday.

The Cowboys (4-6) are hopeful the former first-round pick can return within four weeks, per the report. A similar injury kept Booker out for three games last season.

Booker, 22, has started all 10 games this season and a total of 24 games since being selected with the No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fourth-year guard T.J. Bass has played in 10 games (four starts) this season and could be in line to start next Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans (1-8).

--Field Level Media

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