The ankle injury that knocked Jets quarterback Geno Smith out of New York's game on Sunday for a second time is not serious, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Smith first exited the Jets' 31-12 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills in the second quarter due to a head injury. He returned in the third quarter but came out for good after injuring his left ankle on a hit by Buffalo safety Cole Bishop.

The team sent Smith for imaging on Monday, and the tests found no major issues, per NFL Network.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn gave Smith a vote of confidence to remain the Jets' No. 1 QB even after the team fell to 2-8. Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Geno's our starter," Glenn told the media on Monday, a day after the Jets took their fifth loss in a row. "Come on now, let's not do that."

Smith ranks seventh in the NFL in passer rating (99.2) but just 18th in passing yards per game (222.6). He has thrown 12 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, but he has been sacked 29 times -- tied for the third-highest total in the league. Smith has lost 242 yards on his sacks, the most in the league.

The Jets hit the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.