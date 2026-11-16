Report: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (ACL) out for season

Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL, NFL Network reported Monday.

The Pro Bowl defensive end likely sustained other damage to his knee while celebrating a sack in the first quarter of Sunday's win against the New England Patriots in Munich, per the report.

The Lions are also concerned about Hutchinson's meniscus following an initial MRI in Germany. Hutchinson, 26, reportedly will undergo more tests now that he has returned to the United States.

Hutchinson and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye were injured on the same play on New England's opening drive of the game. After celebrating his third-down sack by leaping into the air, Hutchinson landed awkwardly and immediately fell to the ground while holding his right knee. He eventually walked to the sideline and did not return to the Lions' 35-10 win.

ESPN reported that the Patriots suspect Maye sustained a fractured ankle on the play and could miss the rest of the season.

It was Hutchinson's sixth sack of the season and his 49th in 65 career games since Detroit drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2022. The two-time Pro Bowl selection also has 200 tackles, 119 quarterback hits, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.