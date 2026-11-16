Report: Patriots fear QB Drake Maye has broken ankle

The New England Patriots are concerned that quarterback Drake Maye could have fractured his right ankle -- an injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Monday.

Maye sustained the injury following a sack by Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first quarter of New England's 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Munich.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told WEEI radio in Boston that Maye, 24, stayed in Germany and did not travel with the team.

"The update that I have is just out of caution, Drake stayed back," Vrabel said.

"He'll be traveling back here shortly, but (we) just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely. ... Just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel -- and it seems like he is. He'll be returning here, I think, shortly."

Per ESPN, Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery.

Maye was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards when he left the game. He was replaced by backup Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent who started eight games for the New York Giants during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

DeVito, 28, finished 12-of-24 passing for 84 yards. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lan Larison in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 28-10, but also was intercepted once and sacked four times.

Maye has completed 181 passes for 2,330 yards, with 18 touchdowns and a career-high 11 interceptions in 2026.

The Patriots (5-5) will have a bye in Week 11 before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.