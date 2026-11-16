Report: Raiders TE Brock Bowers avoids major ankle injury

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers avoided a serious ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported Monday.

Bowers, 23, is considered day-to-day and will undergo further testing on Monday, per the report.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was hurt while blocking on a running play during the Raiders' opening drive. Multiple players rolled up on the back of his leg as he was making the block.

The team initially listed him as questionable to return and he came back in the second quarter with his right ankle heavily taped. He made one catch before returning to the locker room and ultimately being ruled out.

Bowers finished the 21-13 loss with two receptions for 18 yards. The third-year pro out of Georgia raised his team-leading season totals to 50 catches for 676 yards with six touchdowns.

A first-round pick (13th overall) by Las Vegas in 2024, Bowers has accumulated 226 receptions for 2,550 yards and 18 touchdowns in 37 career games (32 starts). He was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie.