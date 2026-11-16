Reports: Tennessee WR Mike Matthews (knee) out for rest of season

Tennessee's leading receiver Mike Matthews is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a right knee injury, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Matthews was hurt in the second quarter of the eighth-ranked Volunteers' 22-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station, Texas. He was fighting for extra yards on a 17-yard catch and had to be helped to the sideline while not putting weight on his right leg. He was later seen on the sideline using crutches.

Head coach Josh Heupel did not have an update on Matthews after the game.

"Mike has played really well throughout the year," said Heupel, who has his weekly press conference scheduled for Monday. "He was playing really well (Saturday), too. I hate it, but we will find out when we get back (to Knoxville)."

A 6-foot-1, 198-pound junior, Matthews had two receptions for 42 yards against the Aggies. He leads the Volunteers with 608 yards and four touchdown catches, and he is second with 39 catches in 10 games.

Tennessee (8-2) has two regular-season games remaining: at home against No. 21 LSU on Saturday, and at in-state rival Vanderbilt on Nov. 28 in Nashville.