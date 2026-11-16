Texas quarterback Arch Manning insists his participation in the Longhorns' Senior Day activities has no hidden meaning about the direction he plans to take after the season.

Manning, a two-year starter in his fourth season with the Longhorns, is eligible for the NFL draft and was projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick when the 2026 season began.

Texas has won four consecutive games and is 8-2, ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 entering this week. The team's final home game of the season, barring a home playoff game in Austin, is Saturday against Arkansas. Programs typically use Senior Day to honor graduating seniors and underclassmen expected to move on at season's end.

"I mean (current starting center) Connor Robertson did it last year. I'm a senior, so I'm doing it," Manning said.

Depending on where he expects to be selected in the draft, Manning still has the option to return to Texas for another college season. He said playing another year at Texas was a possibility when asked about his 2027 plans earlier this season.

On Monday, however, he was looking no further than the next game.

"I'm just focused on this week, winning this week," Manning said.

Texas has defeated five Top 25 teams this season and remains firmly in the national championship picture.

The grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch led a comeback to beat No. 22 LSU 22-21 on Saturday. He threw three interceptions but delivered a touchdown pass in the closing seconds to take the lead, illustrating the highs and lows of the season for both Manning and the Longhorns.

"In a bunch of years, I'm going to tell everyone we had a game-winning drive and they'll forget the three picks," Manning said of the win at LSU.

Manning also ran for a touchdown and picked up a critical first down on a designed run during the game-winning drive.

He is 20-5 as a starter and has prototypical NFL size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, with greater mobility than either of his Super Bowl-winning uncles. He has 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2026.

Manning was considered a Heisman Trophy favorite in each of the past two years, based on his popularity and family pedigree.