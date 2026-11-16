UTEP fires coach Scotty Walden amid 1-9 season

UTEP fired football coach Scotty Walden on Monday, two days after the Miners dropped to 1-9 with their eighth straight loss.

Walden, 37, compiled a 6-28 record since taking over the El Paso program ahead of the 2024 season.

"We are grateful to Scotty for the countless hours he's put in leading our program," athletic director Jim Senter said in a news release Monday. "His tenure has been marked by unprecedented success in recruiting and record-breaking team academic performance. He has excelled at community relations and fundraising, and has put his own money back into the program. We haven't seen the necessary improvement from year one to year three and believe it's time for new leadership. We wish Scotty well in his future endeavors."

UTEP dropped to 0-6 in conference play in its first year in the Mountain West with Saturday's 27-15 home loss to Wyoming. The Miners have been outscored by an average of 19.4 points per game (33.6-14.2) on the season.

The Miners were a combined 4-12 in Conference USA play during Walden's first two seasons on the sideline.

An interim coach will be appointed for the final two games of the season as UTEP finishes with road games at Air Force this Friday and at Northern Illinois on Nov. 28.

Before landing in El Paso, Walden had two other jobs in the span from 2020-23, first as the interim coach at Southern Miss (1-3 record) and then as head coach at Austin Peay (26-14).