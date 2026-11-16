Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will need surgery on his thumb after a "freak injury" in practice last week, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Addison sustained the injury on Friday and was inactive for Sunday's 30-10 win at Green Bay. He is expected to be out a few weeks and could be a candidate for injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

"He's gonna need to get that fixed," O'Connell said. "It is a short-term injury to get fixed. We expect him to be back right around, hopefully, that short-term IR window. But don't want to put any time or date on that."

The injury depletes Minnesota's depth behind star receiver Justin Jefferson. Jauan Jennings has missed the Vikings' past two games with a calf injury.

Jefferson, Tai Felton, Myles Price and Jeshaun Jones were the Vikings' active receivers against the Packers.

Addison, 24, has 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season, his fourth since Minnesota drafted him in the first round in 2023.

The Vikings (7-2) face the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) on Sunday night in Mexico City.