Wake Forest matched its highest ranking ever by cracking the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Top 25, released Monday afternoon.

The Demon Deacons (9-1) climbed to No. 10, matching the program's highest ranking, which it previously reached in 2021 and 2022. Wake Forest has won seven consecutive games and scored 343 points during that stretch, the most in the nation.

The top nine remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia holding the No. 1 spot following its 48-21 home win over Missouri. Utah remained at No. 2 after surviving an upset bid by Arizona, 40-39. Notre Dame, UCLA, Miami, Indiana, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee followed in that order.

LSU dropped out after its 22-21 loss to Texas. South Carolina, New Mexico and SMU also fell out of the poll.

Louisville, riding a five-game winning streak, entered at No. 21, followed by Liberty, which has won nine straight and is ranked for the first time since 2023. Florida returned to the poll at No. 23 after winning at Kentucky, while No. 24 Memphis earned its first ranking of the season.

AP Top 25 Georgia, 9-1 Utah, 10-0 Notre Dame, 9-1 UCLA, 10-0 Miami, 9-1 Indiana, 9-1 Alabama, 8-2 Texas, 8-2 Tennessee, 8-2 Wake Forest, 9-1 Texas Tech, 9-1 BYU, 8-2 Iowa, 8-2 Oregon, 7-3 Boise State, 9-1 Ohio State, 7-3 Kentucky, 7-3 USC, 7-3 Arizona, 7-3 Houston, 7-3 Louisville, 7-3 Liberty, 9-1 Florida, 6-4 Memphis, 8-2 Ole Miss, 6-4