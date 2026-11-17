Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday.

Burden took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Tampa Bay linebacker Reuben Bain and fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bears' 27-24 win against the Buccaneers in Week 9.

The Bears (7-2) had a bye last week and return to action Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints (3-6). Chicago is tied with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North.

Burden, 22, leads the Bears in receptions (49), receiving yards (644) and touchdown catches (four) in nine games (six starts).

A second-round draft pick in 2025, Burden has 96 catches for 1,296 yards and six scores in 24 career games (11 starts).