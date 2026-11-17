Brian Kelly has confirmed a report that he had interviewed to be the next head coach at Maryland.

The former Notre Dame and LSU coach spoke about his interest in the job in an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM's College Sports Radio. On3 initially reported that the interview took place.

"They're in the middle, well, in the late stages of their process," Kelly said. "What you want and what you get are two different things. There are great candidates for this position. It's a Big Ten position. I think it's an undervalued asset, in terms of the Big Ten. There's a great commitment there from the administration. All those things are in play, but again, there are great candidates for all of these jobs."

"For me, quite frankly, this is the first time I've had to interview in my career," Kelly added.

This is the first season since 2003 that Kelly isn't the head coach of an FBS program. After success at Central Michigan (2004-06) and Cincinnati (2007-09), he decamped for Notre Dame and took the Fighting Irish as far as the BCS National Championship Game in the 2012 season, which they lost to Alabama.

His high-profile departure from Notre Dame for LSU in November 2021 did not yield the results Tigers fans hoped for. Though he was 34-14 in Baton Rouge, Kelly was fired after a 5-3 start to the 2025 season and an ugly loss to Texas A&M.

Kelly is eyeing the Maryland opening after the Terrapins fired Mike Locksley halfway through his eighth season there (excluding 2015, when Locksley briefly served as interim coach). Maryland was 2-5 when it parted ways with Locksley and has since gone 2-1 under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

Kelly has previously spoken about the Terps' positioning in the "fertile recruiting area" of the DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia). And he has a relationship with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, a Maryland alum and major backer of the football program.

But the coach emphasized during his radio appearance that he's competing for the position.

"The preparation and the ability to give your vision for the program and how you're going to put together a front office and a coaching staff ... all those things matter today. So, I think that's been a process for me in terms of being prepared and putting those things together," Kelly said. "What I'm seeing out there is that there are qualified, great candidates for all of these jobs. These programs are going to be able to get the right choices."