Cleveland being in contention and rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in the Las Vegas lineup combined to draw the NFL to flex the Week 12 matchup between the Browns and Raiders into primetime.

The Nov. 29 game in Cleveland was moved to "Sunday Night Football" and NBC for the 8:20 p.m. ET slot, bumping defending AFC champion New England and the one-win Chargers to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars game was also moved to 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Deshaun Watson led another second-half Cleveland comeback last week at Houston to defeat the Texans, 27-24. Under first-year head coach Todd Monken, the Browns are off to a 6-4 start and chasing the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) in the AFC North.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion at Indiana, made his first NFL start last Sunday after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. Las Vegas (4-6) faces the Denver Broncos this week.

The Raiders went 0-3 in primetime games in 2025. The Browns, who will be coming off a bye week, won their only primetime game this season with a 27-24 win against the Steelers on Thursday night in Week 4.