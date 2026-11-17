Texas overtook Notre Dame for the No. 5 spot in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tuesday night, while the top four of Georgia, Utah, Alabama and UCLA remained unchanged.

Notre Dame (9-1) walloped Boston College 41-7 last week, but Texas (8-2) added its second straight road win over a ranked team. After beating Missouri 34-20 on Nov. 7 in Columbia, the Longhorns pulled out a 22-21 win over then-No. 21 LSU in Baton Rouge.

Miami remained No. 7, Indiana moved up one spot past Tennessee for No. 8 and BYU stayed at No. 10.

The new occupant of the all-important No. 11 spot is Wake Forest, which rose two spots after it won 49-7 at SMU to improve to 9-1. If the 12-team CFP bracket were to be formed from the current rankings, Wake Forest would be in the field as the final at-large team, with the 12th seed reserved for Boise State as the highest-ranked Group of Six team (No. 17).

The Demon Deacons' only loss this season came against Miami.

The first three teams out of the playoff field, for the time being: Texas Tech, Oregon and Ohio State, ranked Nos. 12-14. Both the Ducks and the Buckeyes have three losses.

The four projected first-round matchups based on the latest rankings would see Boise State visit Texas, Tennessee travel to Indiana, Wake Forest play at Notre Dame and BYU head to Miami.

LSU fell out of the rankings along with Missouri (previously No. 22) and Oklahoma State (No. 25). Taking their place: Oklahoma, Louisville and Florida coming in at Nos. 22-24. Four of the final five teams in the rankings are just 6-4.

The complete Top 25: 1. Georgia (9-1) 2. Utah (10-0) 3. Alabama (8-2) 4. UCLA (10-0) 5. Texas (8-2) 6. Notre Dame (9-1) 7. Miami (9-1) 8. Indiana (9-1) 9. Tennessee (8-2) 10. BYU (8-2) 11. Wake Forest (9-1) 12. Texas Tech (9-1) 13. Oregon (7-3) 14. Ohio State (7-3) 15. Iowa (8-2) 16. Kentucky (7-3) 17. Boise State (9-1) 18. Southern California (7-3) 19. Arizona (7-3) 20. Houston (7-3) 21. South Carolina (6-4) 22. Oklahoma (6-4) 23. Louisville (7-3) 24. Florida (6-4) 25. Ole Miss (6-4)