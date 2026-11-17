Tarheeb Still forced the tide-changing fumble, Omarion Hampton rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and the Los Angeles Chargers notched their first victory of the season, a 23-20 triumph over the host Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Baltimore was threatening late when Still stripped the ball out of the hands of the Ravens' Zay Flowers. Los Angeles' Elijah Molden recovered at the visitors' 46-yard line with 2:03 to play as the Chargers (1-8) became the final NFL team to win a game this season.

Justin Herbert connected on 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers, who had lost 11 straight games going back to the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.

Jacoby Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 340 yards and one interception in his Baltimore debut. Brissett was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 6 by the Ravens, who lost quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (right thumb surgery) and Tyler Huntley (toe surgery) to long-term injuries.

Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns but had just 10 yards on 10 carries for the Ravens (4-6), who managed only 16 rushing yards while taking their fifth consecutive loss.

Baltimore first-year coach Jesse Minter was the Chargers' defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Jim Harbaugh and also was defensive coordinator at Michigan under Harbaugh for the previous two campaigns, including the school's 2023 national championship season.

Cameron Dicker kicked a 35-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Chargers a 23-13 lead.

Baltimore moved back within three on Henry's 1-yard run with 10:23 remaining.

Los Angeles later took over with 4:02 to go, but the Ravens forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 2:24 remaining.

Three plays later, Brissett connected with Flowers on a 15-yard completion. Flowers tried to fight for yardage, and Still ripped the ball out of his hands for a costly turnover.

The Chargers led 17-10 at halftime after holding the Ravens to 0 rushing yards on six carries.

Los Angeles scored the first 10 points on Herbert's 22-yard scramble and Dicker's 38-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Baltimore went three-and-out in each of Brissett's first three possessions before netting two first downs in a three-play span to end the first quarter.

Henry scored on a 2-yard run with 12:33 left in the first half. Hampton gave the Chargers a 17-7 lead with a 1-yard run with 1:56 left before Baltimore's Riley Patterson booted a 26-yard field goal as time expired before the break.

In the third quarter, Dicker kicked a 34-yard field goal with 9:03 left and Patterson knocked through a 36-yarder with 3:36 remaining, leaving the Chargers with a 20-13 advantage.