Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is not paying attention to the growing noise questioning his job security.

The two-time national champion coach is not entertaining any questions on the matter either.

Asked Tuesday if he feels he has the support of Clemson athletic director Graham Neff, Swinney said, "I don't have any reason not to think that. I'm just doing my job. You can talk to the administration about that. I can't speak for them. You'll have to talk to them."

Under returning offensive coordinator Chad Morris, Clemson (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) is averaging the fewest yards per game in the ACC (327) and is tied for the fewest touchdowns thrown by an FBS team (four) while throwing nine interceptions.

The Tigers, who have sparingly used the transfer portal under Swinney, have failed to score an offensive touchdown in their last two games and are expected to start third-string quarterback Trent Pearman on Friday at Duke due to Tait Reynolds' season-ending knee injury and Christopher Vizzina being in concussion protocol.

After Clemson won double-digit games 12 straight seasons from 2011-22 under Swinney, including national titles in 2016 and 2018, this will be the third time in the last four years the Tigers failed to reach 10 wins.

While the evidence says otherwise, Swinney -- the third-longest tenured FBS coach in his 18th season -- remains confident he'll be able to take Clemson back to that level.

"We've won two national championships in the last 10 years, so we're averaging one every five years," Swinney said. "So by 2031, we're going to win another one. That's all I can tell you. That's just what I believe. Coach Swinney is gonna win another national championship. I'm 56 years old. I've got a long way to go.

"I'm just focused on beating Duke," Swinney said. "Y'all all quitting on the season. Anyone want to talk about Duke? Anybody got anything they want to talk about the game? ... I'm just trying to win a game Friday night. We can talk about all this stuff when this season's over."