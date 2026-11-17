Two underachieving teams look to secure their fourth victory of the season when the Indianapolis Colts face the host Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown on Thursday night.

The Texans (3-6) dropped their first four games of the season and are viewed as disappointments after making the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.

Then again, Houston lost its first three games last season and was 3-5 in early November before winning its final nine regular-season contests to crash the postseason.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is tired of hearing about his team's substandard half a season.

"It's up to us. We don't need anybody else," Stroud said Tuesday. "That's my message to the guys. We don't need anybody else to have faith in us or to think that we can do this or can't do this. It doesn't really matter. We're the ones on the field making plays and we have the opportunity."

Houston won three of four games after the 0-4 start before falling 27-24 to the host Cleveland Browns last week. That leaves the Texans four games behind the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and also well off the pace in the wild-card race.

Indianapolis (3-7) is just a half-game behind Houston but has already made several moves with an eye toward the future, including trading eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

Indianapolis halted a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 home victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Colts recorded a 19-17 home victory over the Texans when Spencer Shrader kicked a 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining.

Houston limited Colts star Jonathan Taylor to 3 yards per carry -- 68 yards on 23 rushes -- but Texans coach DeMeco Ryans never feels comfortable when the ball is in Taylor's hands.

Taylor had a 188-yard rushing performance in 2023 in Ryans' first season with Houston, and a 105-yard outing in 2024.

"He's been a steady force for them," Ryans said of the three-time Pro Bowl selection. "My time being here, he's always been a terrific player. The speed, the ability to break tackles, strong runner, he's just always steady, always churning out yards. He's a very productive player."

Surprisingly, Taylor doesn't have a 100-yard outing this season while ranking sixth in the NFL with 739 rushing yards. But he's topped 90 five times with a high of 98.

In last week's win over the Dolphins, Taylor rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries while splitting the workload with Seth McGowan. The seventh-round draft pick had 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

"It's all about being efficient," Taylor said. "That's what I try to be. Whether it was two years ago or when I first got in the league, it's all about opportunities in this league."

Indianapolis has been far less efficient through the air.

Veteran Daniel Jones was intercepted twice while passing for just 108 yards and one touchdown against Miami. Jones has thrown eight picks over the past five games and an NFL-worst 12 on the season. Yet Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen stuck with Jones because of the short week.

"There's a lot of things that play into it," Steichen said. "He knows he's got to take care of the ball better first and foremost. I think it's not all about one guy. It takes all 11 to do their job at a high level."

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee) were among seven Colts to sit out Tuesday's walkthrough. The others were defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and offensive tackles Charlie Heck (personal), Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Jalen Travis (knee).

Houston placed standout linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday. Those who missed practice were standout defensive end Danielle Hunter (hamstring), safety Kamari Lassiter (wrist), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot/illness), running back Woody Marks (concussion) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring).

Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced in full for the second straight day and is expected to return after a four-game absence.