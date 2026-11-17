Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker didn't get much support from owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Tuesday, one day after he failed to receive a vote of confidence from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

On Sunday, the Cowboys surrendered 584 yards of offense in a 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers scored touchdowns on plays of 74, 70 and 66 yards, overcoming five touchdown passes by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

On Monday, Schottenheimer said he was "still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand." That comment came after being asked if there would be a change involving Parker.

Schottenheimer's answer was discussed during Jones' appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Jones was asked if the team is considering any changes.

"We're talking about that. I'm not going to talk about it here, but we are talking about those things," Jones said.

Parker, 34, is in his first season overseeing the defense after replacing Matt Eberflus, who was dismissed after a 2025 campaign in which Dallas surrendered a franchise-record 511 points. The Cowboys were 30th in total defense last season and 32nd (last) in passing defense at 251.5 yards per game.

The Cowboys (4-6) will look to rebound Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-8) before welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.