Illinois quarterback Katin Houser is not likely to play Saturday against No. 15 Iowa following surgery on his broken nose, Illini coach Bret Bielema said Tuesday.

Houser sustained the injury last Friday with 1:42 remaining in a 22-14 loss to No. 4 UCLA. After he was sacked on the play, Houser apparently was injured when the knee of a defender hit him in the helmet.

In nine games, Houser has completed 178 of 286 passes (62.2%) for 2,131 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He struggled last week against the Bruins, completing 16 of 34 passes (47.1%) for 176 yards with two TD passes and three interceptions for Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten).

Should Houser be sidelined, Carson Boyd could be in line to start against Iowa (8-2, 5-2). It would be the first career start for Boyd, who in limited action this season is 1-of-4 passing for 5 yards.

The game will be played in Champaign, Ill.