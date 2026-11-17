Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is out for the season with a torn ACL, an injury that occurred celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday in Munich, Germany.

Campbell said he doesn't blame Hutchinson for the emotional reaction to making a big play and has no desire to tamp down post-play celebrations.

"No, I don't believe that. I think what happened speaks for itself," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. "We're not talking to 8-year-olds here."

Hutchinson's right knee buckled as he landed after jumping in the air as part of his patented sack celebration. It's the second season-ending injury of his career and leaves a gaping hole in the Lions' defense.

"I hate it, I know he hates it. But I mean, the number of moves that I've seen Hutch make and the number of plyometrics, explosive movements, the spins, the one-leg lateral movements, lateral balances, I'm just like, 'it was one of those things, man,'" Campbell said. "I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let's be smart, but no, I'm not gonna say, 'Nobody celebrates anymore.'"

The loss of Hutchinson comes in the wake of linebacker Jack Campbell's neck injury two weeks prior, a huge hit for the Lions in a tight NFC North race.

Hutchinson is regarded as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. He's currently tied for 13th in the NFL with 6.0 sacks this season.

"Very much like Jack, he's such a phenomenal player, an impact player, but more importantly he's an unbelievable teammate and he's one of our captains," Dan Campbell said. "It just stinks, man. It hits you. And I hate it for him, man, because he was on a heater. What a hell of a year he was having. He's just improved every year and to come off the injury he had (in 2024). But I also know this: This guy will overcome this and he will come back better than he was. It's just the way he is, it's the way he's wired, and he'll come out better for this."

Hutchinson, 26, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 49 career sacks in 65 regular-season games.