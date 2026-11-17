Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is ready to make his 2026 debut and will be activated off the physically unable to perform list this week.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the path for Joseph is finally pointed forward.

The Lions could not have asked for a better time for the impact defender to be ready. Campbell said Joseph will be on a loose pitch count this week, but a less-restrictive number than the medical staff implemented when safety Brian Branch was first activated.

Joseph missed the final 11 games of last season and began this season on the PUP list with a chronic knee injury. This week represents the deadline for Detroit to activate Joseph from his 21-day practice window or place him on IR for the remainder of the season.

The standout safety tandem has gone more than a full year since they were last lined up together at the back end of the Lions' defense. If Joseph can play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as planned, it would be the first time he's on the field with Branch since last October, Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think we're going to be able to get a little bit more out of Kerby," Campbell said.

In the past three weeks, middle linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (knee) were lost to injuries.

Even so, the Lions have won five consecutive games and limited opponents to 14.4 points per game during the winning streak.