Philadelphia was named as the host city for four additional Army-Navy games on Tuesday.

In addition to the previously awarded 2027 contest, the city will host the iconic college football rivalry in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The remaining years will be awarded through a national competitive bidding process starting in January 2027.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), the Army West Point Athletic Association and the Naval Academy Athletic Association made the announcement along with city and state leaders.

"We are thrilled to see the Army-Navy Game return to its rightful home in Philadelphia, a city that has proudly welcomed this iconic rivalry for more than 100 years," said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the PHLCVB. "Philadelphia's place in our nation's history is deeply intertwined with the founding of both the United States Army and Navy, making our city a fitting and meaningful home for this storied tradition. We are honored to once again welcome the nation's midshipmen, cadets, alumni, fans, and visitors to Philadelphia to celebrate the game, its traditions, and the spirit of service."

Philadelphia has hosted 90 of the previous 126 editions of the Army-Navy Game.

"Philly is ready to welcome America's Game back home," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said. "As our city celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary, securing four more Army-Navy Games is another historic moment for Philadelphia. We're ready for great games and to welcome visitors with the warmth Philly is known for. We're grateful to the PHL Sports team, and to the Philadelphia Eagles for their partnership in bringing America's Game back to Lincoln Financial Field."

This season, the Midshipmen and Black Knights will meet on Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.