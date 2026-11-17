Los Angeles Rams starting center Coleman Shelton will be sidelined at least a month with a hamstring injury, the team confirmed Monday night.

Shelton, 31, sustained the injury during Sunday's 34-6 victory at Arizona and could be out as long as six weeks.

Shelton has started all 27 games since rejoining Los Angeles ahead of the 2025 season. He has played in 117 games (76 starts) with the Rams (2019-23, 2025-present) and Chicago Bears (2024).

Shelton's backup, Dylan McMahon, also left the victory against the Cardinals with a partially torn patellar tendon and will be placed on injured reserve, the Rams announced.

The Rams (6-4) don't have a third center listed on the depth chart as they enter their bye week on a four-game winning streak. Guard Steve Avila has experience at the position and could be an option if healthy, having missed Sunday's game with his own hamstring injury.