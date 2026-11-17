Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts reached an agreement to take the same job at Michigan, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night.

The current Michigan AD, Warde Manuel, announced in July that he would exit at the end of December.

A former linebacker at Nebraska and for the Indianapolis Colts, Alberts, 56, was the AD at his alma mater from 2021-24 before taking over at Texas A&M in March 2024. His predecessor in College Station was Ross Bjork, who left to become the AD at Michigan's biggest rival, Ohio State.

Alberts is set to inherit a Michigan athletic department that experienced significant successes and controversies during Manuel's 11-year tenure.

The Wolverines won the national championship in football after the 2023 season, but the program subsequently faced NCAA sanctions over an impermissible advance scouting scheme involving opponents' signals. Following the College Football Playoff championship, coach Jim Harbaugh left to take over the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore in December 2025 after an investigation found that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was arrested hours later and initially charged with home invasion and other offenses stemming from an incident involving the staffer. He subsequently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device and received 18 months of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Kyle Whittingham took over as Michigan's football coach ahead of the 2026 season, but the Wolverines are 5-5 (2-5 Big Ten), raising questions about his future with the program.

Michigan is the reigning men's basketball national champion, but Dusty May left the program after the title run to become coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

The Michigan women's basketball team is off to a 4-0 start and is ranked No. 2 in the country -- its highest-ever placement.