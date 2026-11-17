The Houston Texans placed Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve Tuesday.

Al-Shaair has been dealing with a groin injury since Week 3. He did not play in Week 4 and also sat out last Sunday's 27-24 loss at Cleveland.

Al-Shaair, 29, will undergo surgery, multiple outlets reported. He must sit out a minimum of four games for the Texans (3-6) while on IR.

Signed to a three-year, $54 million extension on May 1, Al-Shaair has recorded a team-leading 68 tackles in seven games (all starts) this season.

A team captain and first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2025, he notched 103 tackles, a career-best nine passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 games (all starts) during the regular season.

Al-Shaair has totaled 603 tackles, six sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions in 107 career games (82 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-22), Tennessee Titans (2023) and Texans.

Also on Tuesday, the Texans signed defensive end Sabastian Harsh to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Junior Tafuna.