The NFL has provided a stacked lineup for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and we're not just talking about the teams on the field.

U2 will perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving Eve game between the Los Angeles Rams and visiting Green Bay Packers. The legendary Irish rock band, who took the stage nearly a quarter-century ago at halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, are celebrating 50 years since the group's formation in Dublin in 1976.

Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will perform at intermission of the first NFL game on the Thanksgiving Day slate, pitting the Chicago Bears against the host Detroit Lions.

Three-time Grammy Award winner and Texas native Miranda Lambert will take the stage as part of The Salvation Army's 30th annual Red Kettle Kickoff during the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Buffalo rock icons Goo Goo Dolls will wrap up the day's musical festivities by performing at halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the host Bills.