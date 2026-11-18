Alabama sophomore running back AK Dear is no longer with the program, coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Wednesday.

After rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, Dear appeared in just two games this season.

"AK is a great kid, great player," DeBoer said during the SEC coaches teleconference. "He's just not with our program anymore."

DeBoer did not provide any other details about Dear, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 out of Quitman, Miss.

Dear had two carries for 6 yards this season in wins against South Carolina (Sept. 26) and Mississippi State (Oct. 3).

No. 3 Alabama (8-2) hosts Chattanooga (7-4) in a non-conference matchup on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.