The Buffalo Bills own the AFC's best record through Joe Brady's first nine games as coach.

The Bills are favored to improve their record and extend their five-game winning streak when they face the rebuilding Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo (8-1) played Miami (1-8) on Nov. 9 last season, when the host Dolphins, then 2-7 and struggling under former head coach Mike McDaniel and led by former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, upset the Bills 30-13.

"It's always drove me crazy when people say this week or that week is a ‘winnable game.' I don't know what the hell that means," Brady said. "... I think it's disrespectful to the players and the profession when people think one game is less important or easier than the others."

The Dolphins sacked quarterback Josh Allen three times in last year's game, intercepted him once and forced a fumble. But Miami's defensive personnel looks vastly different this season.

The Dolphins continue to lose players on their defensive line to season-ending injuries. Tackles Zach Sieler (torn biceps), Zeek Biggers (meniscus surgery) and Jordan Phillips (torn biceps) have each landed on injured reserve.

"You've got to react and move on," Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. "It doesn't mean you don't care or miss them or that you're not sad or disappointed. You have to move forward in this league. It's what your response is. Is it hard losing three guys on IR at the same position in a span of a couple days? For sure. Now it's a challenge."

Buffalo's running attack, led by Miami native James Cook III, figures to have a golden opportunity against the depleted defense. Cook leads all AFC rushers with 971 yards and has nine touchdowns.

Allen leads the AFC with 11 rushing touchdowns while ranking eighth in passing yards (2,223) and passing touchdowns (13). Receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) also returned to practice Wednesday.

Buffalo, however, is the NFL's sixth-most penalized team with 88 penalties, 76 of which have been accepted.

The Dolphins nearly secured their second victory last week, but two missed field goals and a missed extra point by Zane Gonzalez cost them valuable points in a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis.

Miami waived Gonzalez this week and signed veteran Daniel Carlson, who kicked in seven games this season for the Saints. Carlson went 8-for-12 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 58 yards, and made 16 of 18 extra points. All four of his missed field goals came from 50-plus yards.

Miami quarterback Kyle McCord completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards and ran for a touchdown in his NFL debut last week.

After rushing for more than 100 yards in five consecutive games and scoring six touchdowns during that stretch, the Dolphins have fallen short of the 100-yard mark in each of their past three games. No Miami running back has scored a touchdown during that span.

Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle), cornerbacks Dee Alford (concussion protocol) and Christian Benford (groin), linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) and guard O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) did not practice Wednesday. Safeties Cole Bishop (shoulder), Damar Hamlin (toe) and Amani Hooker (knee), running back Ray Davis (hamstring) and tight end Jackson Hawes (shoulder) were limited.

Miami center Aaron Brewer remains in concussion protocol. Punter Bradley Pinion (groin), cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee), safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) and receiver Jared Wayne (quad) did not practice. Long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), receivers Chris Bell (knee) and Caleb Douglas (shoulder), cornerback Julius Brents (neck) and center Andrew Meyer (neck) were limited.