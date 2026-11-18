Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was dressed in street clothes rather than a uniform for Wednesday's practice.

Mayfield, however, was not sporting a wrap or a boot on his foot when he walked out to join his team shortly after it began drills. NFL Network reported Sunday that Mayfield is nursing injuries to his foot and ankle.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels received the starter's reps during the session for the Buccaneers (3-6), who visit the Detroit Lions (7-2) on Sunday.

Mayfield had reportedly been in and out of a walking boot since sustaining the injuries during Tampa Bay's 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 8. The injuries, however, are not considered a long-term concern.

Daniels, 24, started three games last month after Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in Tampa Bay's 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27. He has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield, 31, has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.