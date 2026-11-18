Watching the division and conference championships fall into someone else's hands last season ignited a fire inside the Kansas City Chiefs, who wanted no part of being playoff observers two years in a row.

Kansas City (7-2) puts the Arizona Cardinals (3-7) in the crosshairs on Sunday when the Chiefs attempt to improve to 5-0 at home and keep pace with the reigning AFC West champion Denver Broncos (7-2).

Head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs were "not happy about it" when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and, so far, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made good on his promise to do something about it.

In last week's demolition of the Atlanta Falcons, the Chiefs turned to rookie Emmett Johnson with Kenneth Walker III out because of a groin injury. Mahomes responded with his first game with five touchdown passes since throwing for 360 yards and five scores at Arizona in 2022.

Reid sees Mahomes taking what the defense gives him -- and getting stronger physically.

"He's doing a nice job of staying in the pocket. He also moved around this last game," Reid said. "Legs look strong. So, naturally, he's going to move ... He's very good at it."

Walker was not on the practice field Wednesday. After Johnson rushed for 101 yards and caught two touchdown passes from Mahomes last week, the Chiefs might give him another week off to recover from a groin injury. Kansas City faces a short turnaround to a Thanksgiving night game at the Buffalo Bills (8-1), the next prove-it landmark for the Chiefs this season.

Mahomes has been impressed with Johnson, a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska. Reid said the players' reaction to Johnson's physical style and professional approach in training camp told him everything he needed to know about his spot on the 2026 roster. He has only grown from there.

"He's here extra early, he's here late," Mahomes said. "He's not satisfied with just having one good game."

The Cardinals are turning to a rookie to spark their offense, largely out of necessity.

Quarterback Carson Beck will start for Arizona for the second consecutive game because of Gardner Minshew II's season-ending elbow injury. Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett against the Dallas Cowboys on the road last month. Brissett had started the first eight games of the season. Arizona traded Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6.

"It's football at the end of the day," Beck said of getting acclimated to the NFL. "It's just delivering the ball at the right spot, right time. Honestly, just playing moment by moment. You learn to just go one play at a time."

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Beck was better than his numbers last week -- 11 of 18, 108 yards, two interceptions, five sacks -- in a 34-6 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But to keep pace with the Chiefs, LaFleur said, more improvement is demanded. The Cardinals haven't had a touchdown pass from their starting quarterback in three consecutive games. Brissett threw the last one Oct. 25 against the Broncos.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has a sparkling record against rookie quarterbacks, and this iteration of Kansas City's defense has been rock solid. It helps that the Chiefs have scored 30 or more points five times, but their defense is doing its part. Five opponents have scored 13 points or fewer. The Chiefs are third in the NFL in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game) and eighth in total defense (314.8 yards allowed per game).

Spagnuolo challenged his group after a tight loss at Denver on Nov. 1, and a reminder is coming for the unit after back-to-back convincing victories over the Jets and Falcons.

"I asked everybody to look in the mirror and ask themselves this question: Did you let up after three straight (wins)?" said Spagnuolo.

With a rookie quarterback at the controls, Arizona could use a back like Johnson.

The Cardinals have been outscored 51-9 the past two games and are fighting through injuries at other skill positions. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, drafted third overall, remains out with an ankle injury. Love and the team's top wide receiver, Michael Wilson (neck), are on injured reserve, and LaFleur said Wednesday that running back James Conner (foot) isn't yet ready to return to the field.

With a limited deck of cards, Arizona can't miss on sure things. That was LaFleur's message to Beck after watching film, specifically a missed chance at an explosive pass play to wide receiver Zay Jones.

"Those aren't just going to be completions; those need to be touchdowns," LaFleur said.

In addition to Walker, the Chiefs practiced Wednesday without right guard Trey Smith (concussion) and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (right ankle). Linebacker Nick Bolton (shin) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) were limited participants.

The Chiefs were 5-5 through 10 games in 2025 and lost six of the final seven in a stretch that included Mahomes leaving the lineup with a season-ending knee injury.