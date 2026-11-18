Rookie Emmett Johnson might have relieved some of the pressure for the Kansas City Chiefs to rush the return of injured running back Kenneth Walker III.

Johnson would be in line to start Sunday for the second consecutive game if Walker remains sidelined by a groin injury. While Walker is recovering, head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that the Chiefs aren't making any declarations about his gameday status at this juncture.

The 26-year-old did not practice Wednesday as Kansas City began preparation for the Arizona Cardinals, Reid said.

"You don't want to do something stupid," Reid said. "He's feeling a lot better than he was."

Johnson started last week against the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed for 101 yards on 22 carries and caught two touchdown passes in a 35-13 Chiefs win.

Walker was leading the AFC in rushing when he injured his groin on Nov. 8 against the Jets. He has five 100-yard games and 872 rushing yards while leading the team with 11 total touchdowns.

Reid said it was obvious Johnson, a 2026 fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, belonged with the Chiefs almost immediately based on the way players reacted to him.

"Players are going to tell you the whole story," Reid said. "When a kid comes in and he's good, you know he's good."