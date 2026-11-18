There's no time for Duke to lament its most-recent result, while Clemson doesn't have the luxury of lots of time to figure out its quarterback situation.

The teams meet Friday night in Durham, N.C., with both sides looking to avoid consecutive losses.

Duke (7-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be in its home finale after failing to pull off an upset last weekend at first-place Miami.

"You've got to move on quickly after a loss," Duke coach Manny Diaz said. "Now you go from playing the No. 1 rush defense in the country to a defense that's maybe more talented than what we just saw."

Clemson (6-4, 4-3) is bound to need as much defense as possible after its offense sputtered again in last week's 20-6 loss to visiting Georgia Tech.

The Tigers lost quarterbacks Tait Reynolds (knee) and Christopher Vizzina (concussion protocol). Reynolds is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus.

"We've got to reassess and see who can play," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Trent Pearman was on the field at quarterback for some snaps in the Georgia Tech game and was 2-of-6 passing for 6 yards. Another option for the Tigers is freshman Brock Bradley.

Swinney said he hasn't given up on the season.

"You got two choices," he said. "You can quit or you can go fight again. This bunch is going to go fight again."

Diaz said neither team will have time to devise exotic game plans.

Last month, Duke bounced back from a loss to North Carolina on a Saturday to win on a Friday night at Virginia in its next game.

"Slight modification (from what we did prior to Virginia)," Diaz said. "It's nice not having to travel on Thursday. Overall, the general theme is the same."

Duke running back Nate Sheppard racked up 224 yards from scrimmage as a rusher and a receiver at Miami, the most allowed to one player in a game by the Hurricanes in nearly six years.

"It's going to be a physical game," Swinney said. "If we can find a way to affect (Sheppard), then we'll have a chance."

Defending ACC champion Duke has a slim chance of returning to the conference title game.

"(Our players) know that there are still more things that this team can accomplish that have not been accomplished in the last three or four years," Diaz said. "So they have high goals on how we finish the season, but that's predicated on winning the game Friday night."

For members of Duke's senior class, their first game came at home in a 2023 victory against Clemson.