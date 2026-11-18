Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton will get another start under center this weekend, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Wednesday.

Sirianni also told reporters that he feels good about wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) returning this weekend against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3).

Milton struggled in his first start for the free-falling Eagles (2-7), completing 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants on Nov. 8. He rushed for 64 yards on nine carries.

Philadelphia, which has dropped seven games in a row, returns from its bye against the Steelers.

Milton, 26, was signed by the Eagles on Oct. 16, one day before the Eagles placed quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve.

Milton was a sixth-round pick by New England in 2024. He played one game for the Patriots that season, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown and also rushing for a score in a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Milton appeared in four games off the Dallas Cowboys' bench in 2025, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with one TD and two interceptions. He has not played a snap in 2026.

Smith, 28, has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.

Wicks, 25, has 19 receptions for 284 yards and one score in six games this season.