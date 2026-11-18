Iowa stood pat in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, remaining at No. 15 entering Saturday's Big Ten road finale against Illinois.

The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) have risen from 19th since the first CFP poll was unveiled on Nov. 3, bringing continued excitement to the locker room. It's far from enough, however, to let Iowa get carried away.

"It definitely means a lot because at (the) beginning of the season, we had a goal that we wanted to make the playoffs and be national champions," cornerback Jaylen Watson said. "So, putting ourselves in that spot right now is definitely a good feeling. But the job's not finished; we've got a lot more work to do."

Winners of three straight and four of five, Iowa is thriving behind the leading scoring defense in the country (11.7 points per game allowed) and a balanced offense.

Quarterback Hank Brown is completing 66.2% of his passes and has thrown and rushed for a touchdown in the past two games. Meanwhile, running back L.J. Phillips Jr. boasts successive 100-yard games in his first two starts with the program.

The South Dakota transfer gained 123 yards on 23 carries during a 28-7 home win against Purdue last week.

Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington described coach Kirk Ferentz's approach to helping the team keep an even keel.

"The playoffs don't really matter," Buffington said. "The one thing that stuck with me is we only have three (possible) outcomes the rest of the season: We could go 8-4, 9-3 or 10-2. And it's up to us to really decide that."

Illinois (6-4, 4-3) will brace for a third straight game against a top 10 scoring defense knowing its attack will be thin.

Second-leading receiver Hudson Clement underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Monday after sustaining an injury Nov. 13 during a 22-14 loss at No. 4 UCLA. Quarterback Katin Houser also had surgery after breaking his nose against the Bruins.

Carson Boyd replaced Houser on the Fighting Illini's final drive and appears to be in line to start against the Hawkeyes.

"We'll prepare and understand that Carson Boyd could be our third starting quarterback of the year," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Really excited for Carson and his opportunities. He's done a great job all year, kind of battling through a lot of things himself, too."

Bielema touted Boyd's velocity and accuracy and said offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has "a wide array of experience with different quarterbacks."

"Playing to a player's strengths is a big thing for Barry," Bielema added. "Carson can throw the ball extremely well."

The Illini hope to ramp up their ground game to complement the passing attack. UCLA limited Illinois' running game to 64 yards, with leading rusher Aidan Laughery gaining just 49 yards on 16 carries.

Iowa ranks sixth nationally with 83.6 rushing yards allowed per game and 10th at 279.3 total yards allowed.

The Hawkeyes have won 14 of their past 16 meetings with the Illini.