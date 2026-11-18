Aside from their position in their respective divisions, the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers have quite a few similarities heading into Sunday's matchup in Charlotte.

The irony of this November game is that the Panthers are first in the NFC South and the Ravens are last in the AFC North -- though both teams have won four games.

The Panthers (4-5) snapped a three-game skid by winning 20-17 on Sunday at New Orleans.

"Just want to be playing meaningful games," said Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown. "For us, the most meaningful football games come right now. This is the time if we want to pick it up, has got to be now."

The Ravens (4-6) are reeling after Monday night's 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. Baltimore has dropped five straight, tied with the New York Jets for the worst active streak in the AFC.

"It's going to be about getting up off the mat and coming back to work," said Ravens coach Jesse Minter. "I think we have guys that do that, but we have to do it."

One reason for optimism in Baltimore: the Ravens have won their last 11 road games against NFC foes.

Jacoby Brissett, the Ravens' fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks, set a franchise record by throwing for 340 yards in his debut. Just days after he was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes versus the Chargers. He figures to be the first Ravens quarterback to start back-to-back games since Tyler Huntley in Weeks 4-6.

Brissett, who has a 3-3 record as a starter vs. the Panthers, seemed to have an instant connection with tight end Mark Andrews, who posted a season-high 82 receiving yards on eight catches.

The Panthers hope to have some injured defensive backs available Sunday, but head coach Dave Canales has not been clear on how the secondary might look against Baltimore.

Carolina's Chuba Hubbard has 711 rushing yards, which ranks eighth in the NFL, one spot ahead of Baltimore's Derrick Henry with 699.

"We have our guy and we lean on him and we trust him," Canales said of Hubbard.

The Ravens will look to re-ignite their rushing attack. Even though Henry made it to the end zone on two rushing plays against the Chargers, he had a total of 10 carries for 10 yards. Henry has reached the 10-touchdown mark on the ground for the ninth consecutive season.

Ravens running back Adam Randall, the team's fifth-round pick in April, has been activated and the rookie could make his debut this weekend.

"I think guys like that sometimes can maybe bring a little spark, bring a little juice," Minter said.

Offensive guard Vega Ioane (shoulder) and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) left Monday's game with injuries and did not return, putting their availability in question for this weekend. Ioane practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but Madubuike sat out.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said the team has been down before and found its way back.

"We were 1-5 last year and we were a game away (from a spot in the playoffs)," Hamilton said. "It's not like it's over with."

At least for now, Baltimore appears to have settled on Riley Patterson as its kicker after he made two field goals and both extra-point kicks in his debut against the Chargers. He has played in six NFL games this year -- the first five with Miami -- and his team has lost each time.

The Panthers might have concerns about tight end Tommy Tremble (knee), who missed Wednesday's walk-through. Tight end Darren Waller (knee) also sat out while defensive lineman Trevis Gipson (ankle) was limited.

The game marks Baltimore's first visit to Charlotte since 2018 when the Panthers claimed a 36-21 victory.