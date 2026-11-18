New York Giants coach John Harbaugh wants to maintain an aggressive offensive approach with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but he isn't prepared to sacrifice sound decision-making in pursuit of big plays.

Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Giants will do whatever is necessary to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, although he stopped short of committing to a more pass-heavy game plan.

"I hope it looks aggressive," Harbaugh said. "I hope we're singing the praises about how this aggressive game plan won the game for the Giants."

The Giants (5-3-1) have faced questions about conservative play-calling after failing to capitalize on several late opportunities in Thursday's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

New York intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter but went three-and-out on both ensuing possessions, ultimately surrendering the lead on a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining.

Harbaugh acknowledged Friday that the Giants could have thrown the ball on those late possessions rather than relying exclusively on the running game. However, he dismissed suggestions that the conservative approach reflected a lack of trust in McCarthy. On Wednesday, he laid out what he's looking for from his quarterback.

"I want him to be confident. I want him to be aggressive. I want him to be smart," Harbaugh said.

McCarthy, acquired from the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, completed 23 of 36 passes for a career-high 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Washington. He also rushed six times for 34 yards.

The 23-year-old has passed for 915 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in five appearances for New York, including three starts.

Harbaugh said his confidence in McCarthy has continued to increase as the quarterback becomes more comfortable with the offense and his teammates.

McCarthy credited the coaching staff for helping him settle in, particularly Harbaugh, whose brother, Jim, coached him to a national championship at Michigan.

"It's an unbelievable blessing to be back with the Harbaugh family," McCarthy said Wednesday.

The Giants will face a difficult test against Jacksonville (7-2), which has won three straight games and leads the NFL with a plus-125 point differential.