Iowa State visits UCF on Friday night to kick off Week 12, the penultimate weekend of college football's regular season, but both programs have their eyes on the postseason.

The teams sport identical records overall and in Big 12 play -- 5-5 and 3-4 -- and whoever wins in Orlando, Fla., will become bowl-eligible and can start making plans for December football.

The visiting Cyclones are coming off a 41-13 home thrashing of Cincinnati, and Aiden Flora was unstoppable in the backfield, churning out 216 rushing yards, the second-most of his career, on 28 attempts and adding three touchdowns.

A special teams standout last season, the Adel, Iowa, product was one of the few players new head coach Jimmy Rogers kept around.

Flora has responded by leading the nation in rushing with 1,335 yards on 185 carries (7.2 per) with 12 touchdowns. He has three 200-yard games.

"He's pretty special. He works extremely hard," Rogers said. "He's just hard to tackle. If he gets up to speed in open space, he's going to run away from you. There were a lot of questions in the preseason about him and what he may not be. He's proven himself. He's doing awesome."

UCF had big problems on offense in Saturday night's 26-13 home defeat against Arizona State during a night when coach Scott Frost's ground game produced just 54 yards on 23 carries.

The coach said Monday that Iowa State appears to be finding its groove and added his Knights have a tough task at hand stopping Flora and dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

"We've got to play hard this week," Frost said. "(Iowa State) is a team, I think, that's finding their rhythm. They've got a really good head coach, their running back's leading the country in rushing. It's a really good challenge for us.

"We've got to try and handle this running back and the quarterback and everything they do."

In his past two outings since getting his starting job back, a healthy Alonza Barnett III has gone 39-for-61 for 508 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The James Madison transfer has led the Knights to a win over Kansas and the loss against Arizona State. He has been sacked seven times.