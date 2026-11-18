Jacksonville starting center Robert Hainsey will not play on the road Sunday against the New York Giants, Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Wednesday.

Hainsey, 28, is week-to-week with a knee sprain, ESPN reported. He was injured in the second half of a 40-23 win at the Tennessee Titans as the Jaguars improved to 7-2.

Coen said that Jonah Monheim will start against the Giants (5-3-1) after replacing Hainsey in the game last Sunday.

Hainsey started all nine games this season, playing on 91% of the offensive snaps. He has appeared in 84 regular-season games (59 starts) for the Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021-24).

Tampa Bay selected Hainsey in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in March 2025 for a reported three-year contract worth $21 million.

Monheim, 24, has appeared in all nine games this season with no starts. He has played on 10% of the offensive snaps and 22% of special teams snaps. He appeared in 17 games last season with two starts.

The Jaguars picked Monheim in the seventh round of the 2025 draft out of Southern California.