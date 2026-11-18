The Jacksonville Jaguars' unbeaten home record has stolen some of the thunder from what has also been a solid road team.

The Jaguars (7-2) look to improve to 4-1 in true road games and complete a three-game road trip with a 3-0 record when they visit the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

Since returning from a two-week trip to London, Jacksonville has won its last three games by a combined 115-40, giving the team a league-leading five victories by 17 or more points.

The Giants (5-3-1) are fellow division leaders, although Jacksonville has built a four-game lead in the AFC South while New York is clinging to its lead as the only team above .500 in the struggling NFC East.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen doesn't see it that way.

"This is a tough football team. They got a lot of talented players, a lot of first-round picks," Coen said. "A lot of guys that you can tell are bought into the message coach (John) Harbaugh is sending."

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, has boosted New York's offense with 183.0 passing yards per game, well ahead of the production of previous starters Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston.

"It's an unbelievable blessing to be back with the Harbaugh family," McCarthy said this week. He played for Harbaugh's brother, current Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, at Michigan. "The positive reinforcement, the encouragement, it's been second to none, and I just can't thank them enough, and it just gives me more and more juice to go out there and make them right every single Sunday."

McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards last Thursday against the Washington Commanders, but consecutive three-and-outs in the fourth quarter gave Washington extra chances to take the lead. The Commanders did so with 57 seconds left, handing New York a 24-21 defeat that snapped its two-game winning streak.

The paradox of the Giants' pass defense continued in the loss. The unit ranks third in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 184.1 yards per game, but is tied for 26th in passing touchdowns allowed (17) after Washington's Jayden Daniels threw for three scores.

That could be a problem against Trevor Lawrence, who remains in the MVP conversation as his career season continues. He has 21 touchdown passes after throwing three last week in a 40-23 win at Tennessee, putting him on pace to comfortably break his career high of 29. He's also on pace to post the best passer rating of his career at 112.8.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick became the eighth-youngest NFL quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards after throwing for a season-high 352 against Tennessee.

Lawrence credits his array of options in the passing game, led by Parker Washington (645 yards, six touchdowns) but also including Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange and rookies Josh Cameron and Nate Boerkircher.

"I think it just opens up so many different things for your offense, for your team when everyone's involved. I think it also is just great for the team because guys know who they truly are," Lawrence said. "Everyone knows they have a part in this thing, and I don't think guys are ever necessarily discouraged about maybe not getting the ball. It's definitely true on our team. Everyone's a part of it. Everyone's in every play."

Starting center Robert Hainsey (knee) was the only Jaguars player sidelined by an injury at practice Wednesday. The team announced he will miss Sunday's game and is slated to be replaced by Jonah Monheim.

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead did not practice for personal reasons. Ten players were limited: Meyers (ankle), Monheim (ankle), running backs Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) and LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring), defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (neck), safety Antonio Johnson (ankle), linebacker Jalen McLeod (groin) and defensive ends Travon Walker (rib) and Danny Striggow (concussion).

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates, two trade-deadline acquisitions by the Jaguars, were full participants in practice and are in line to make their debuts after sitting out last week to make up for the bye week they missed with their former teams.

Cornerback Nic Jones (knee) was the only Giants player who did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and safety Jason Pinnock (hip) were limited.