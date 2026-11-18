Lane Kiffin's first season at LSU has not gone according to plan, particularly of late, with his Tigers suffering consecutive losses to top-10 opponents over the past two weeks.

That makes this an inopportune time for Kiffin to return to his former stomping grounds as LSU will face a third straight top-10 opponent in No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

It'll be Kiffin's second trip back to Tennessee's Neyland Stadium as a head coach. Kiffin coached the Volunteers for one season in 2009 before leaving for Southern California. When Kiffin was a head coach at Ole Miss, his Rebels beat the Volunteers 31-26 in 2021 in Knoxville, and fans threw items at him near the end of the game.

"They have done a great job creating a home-field advantage. They've always had a great one," Kiffin said of Tennessee. "I feel like we've been in so many toxic environments and things so far, that it'll just be more of it. I really hadn't thought much about it."

With wins in their next two games against LSU (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and rival Vanderbilt, the Volunteers (8-2, 5-2) would put themselves in position to earn their second College Football Playoff berth in three seasons. Tennessee also is one of three SEC teams sitting on two league losses and could be in line for its first conference title game appearance since 2007.

The Volunteers have been delivering some of their best play of late, following up their second top-10 win of the season over Kentucky with a 22-7 win at Texas A&M on Saturday.

They're positioned where they are in spite of a lack of a consistent passing game. Tennessee ranks last in the SEC in passing yards (1,715).

The defense has played a large role in Tennessee's success, leading the SEC in points per game allowed (14.3) and third in total defense (284.7 yards per game allowed). The Volunteers have pitched back-to-back second-half shutouts, outscoring their last two opponents 40-0 after halftime.

"I think it's a combination of a lot of different things," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of the defense. "The physicality and the way our guys have approached the game in the second half, some subtle tweaks to what we're doing. It's all pieces of the puzzle."

Heupel said Monday that he's optimistic quarterback George MacIntyre will be able to start after he was knocked out of the Texas A&M game with a knee injury and replaced by Faizon Brandon. Whoever starts at QB, though, will have to adjust to life without leading receiver Mike Matthews (608 yards, four TDs), who sustained a season-ending knee injury Saturday.

While some in Baton Rouge may be panicking about Kiffin not immediately making the Tigers a CFP contender, don't count him on that list.

He sees a team that has led in the fourth quarter of two of its losses -- including until there were 3 seconds left of its 22-21 loss to Texas last week -- and was tied in another.

"You've got three games that were basically decided inside the 5-yard line on the last play. We didn't (win) any of the three," Kiffin said. "If you make one play in those two games, you're not even having that conversation. You're 8-2 and in the top 10 of the playoff rankings right now."

LSU's defense has lived up to the Year 1 hype, best in the SEC and fifth nationally in yards per game allowed (262.3).

QB Sam Leavitt, the top overall transfer in the 2026 portal class, has not done the same. He threw three more interceptions against Texas to run his season total to 12.