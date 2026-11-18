Was it Devon Dampier's Heisman moment?

That remains to be seen. But what isn't in question as No. 2 Utah prepares for a Saturday night visit to Fort Worth, Texas for a game against TCU is that Dampier is as indispensable to his team as any player in FBS.

The Utes (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) are unbeaten only because Dampier rallied them last week to a wild 40-39 win at Arizona after they trailed 14-3 in the second quarter and 39-33 late in the fourth.

Dampier fired a 70-yard touchdown pass to Creed Whittemore that, combined with a point-after kick by Dillon Curtis, kept Utah's record unblemished. It capped a night that saw Dampier throw for 204 yards and run for 100 while accounting for four touchdowns.

First-year coach Morgan Scalley said the effort further reinforced what he calls Dampier's "delusional self-belief."

Scalley added, "One of the first meetings he had with (offensive coordinator) Kevin (McGiven) and McGiven's just asking him questions, making sure he's prepared. He's like, ‘Coach, do you know who I am?' He's a competitor and we're just blessed that he's ours."

Once known as a dual threat who was more dangerous running than throwing when at New Mexico, Dampier can now beat an opponent either way. He's completing a career-high 66.5% of his passes for 2,257 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 582 yards and nine scores on the ground.

The emergence of Whittemore as a reliable No. 2 receiver to Braden Pegan has given Dampier another solid option.

"To have a perfect season, without that touchdown, we can't achieve that," Whittemore said. "So it is awesome on a personal level but it means a whole lot more when your team's fighting for a chance to have a perfect season."

While Utah aims for perfection, TCU (5-5, 3-4) simply is hoping to earn a bowl bid. It got its record to .500 last week by stopping Kansas State 20-10 at home, getting 225 yards and a passing touchdown from quarterback Jaden Craig while the defense logged five sacks and forced a pair of turnovers.

Coach Sonny Dykes was surprised to learn that the Utes are the highest-ranked team to visit Amon Carter Stadium since 1970, when No. 2 Texas came to town in an old Southwest Conference rivalry.

"I figured at some point, Oklahoma or somebody had come in here ranked pretty high," Dykes said. "It's a great opportunity. It's a really good Utah team. They're No. 2 for a reason. They're good on offense, defense and special teams."

One thing that would help the Horned Frogs pull off the upset would be a repeat of the clean football they played last week. They didn't turn the ball over and committed only one penalty for 10 yards.

"That was big for us to know we could for sure go out and do it," said senior tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton. "We're going to try and replicate it and hone in on those things."

TCU is 1-5 in one-score games this year, including a 17-10 defeat Oct. 3 at home against BYU and a 29-28 setback Nov. 6 at Arizona.