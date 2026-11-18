The Detroit Lions head into their home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday feeling like they can handle any type of adversity.

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the first half of the Lions' 35-10 romp over the New England Patriots in Munich last Sunday. The leader of their linebacking corps, Jack Campbell, suffered a severe neck injury two weeks earlier against the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Dan Campbell isn't worried about his team remaining a major factor in the ultra-competitive NFC North and making noise in the postseason. Detroit (7-2) is riding a five-game winning streak.

"We will pick up the slack," he said. "It's going to require a lot out of everybody. One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aidan Hutchinson. But we have enough here to weather the storm and rise above it."

There is some good news on the injury front. Safety Kerby Joseph is expected to make his season debut after rehabbing a left knee injury. Joseph, who hasn't played since Oct. 12, 2025, was activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.

"He's done a good job. That's why I'm glad we started his clock, whatever that's been, two weeks ago, going on three, so that we could ramp him up, get him work, see how the knee responded," Campbell said. "He's done a really good job. The knee has responded well. The plan is to get him going. I think we're going to let him play."

Detroit's offense is healthier and humming along. Quarterback Jared Goff is enjoying another strong season, throwing 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions.

The Bucs' defense will also have the tall task of trying to slow down Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards and is tied with the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey for the league lead with 13 touchdowns. Gibbs piled up 218 total yards (136 rushing, 82 receiving) and two touchdowns in Detroit's 24-9 win over Tampa Bay last season.

"He came in (in) phenomenal shape in training camp, prepared to take the load," Campbell said. "And as this season's gone on, he's getting stronger. I think the best way to say it, I love where he's at right now."

The same cannot be said of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even though the Buccaneers (3-6) are coming off a bye week, Mayfield missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury.

"He's made a lot of progress," head coach Todd Bowles said. "We want to see him do some things later on (Wednesday) and (Thursday). We'll kind of make that determination on Friday. But he's a lot better than he was a week ago. I don't know if that's ready or not. I want to see it for myself and we'll see what he can do (Thursday)."

Mayfield has already missed three games this season due to a dislocated right thumb. Tampa Bay will turn once again to rookie Jalon Daniels if Mayfield is sidelined.

"The first couple games that he's played in, I think, have prepared him for this moment," Bowles said of Daniels. "From a mental standpoint, I'm sure he's calmer the way he approaches things, but he's an energetic guy so he's going to be energetic at the same time anyway. He has seen the field a few times, so that part will be calming for him."

The Bucs have relied on their running game, led by Bucky Irving (825 yards, seven TDs rushing) and their defense to win three of their last five games. Despite their record, they are just one game behind the first-place Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.