BYU can see the light at the end of the tunnel, a bid into the College Football Playoff, if only the Cougars can avoid a wrong turn.

Two regular-season games remain for the Cougars, starting with a trip to Kansas for a noon Big 12 kickoff on Saturday.

As long as there are no slip-ups, odds are good BYU (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) will be in the 12-team field.

BYU enters No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and also hopes to be in position to make the Big 12 championship game should one of the teams above it, Utah or Texas Tech, lose in the next two weeks.

"There is a sense of urgency for us to play at our best," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "To have our guys working with high efficiency in all three phases and playing complementary football. We know we can count on our guys' toughness and effort. We've just to keep building on that, limiting the mistakes and getting production from all three phases."

Kansas does present a potential landmine in that it's a road game for BYU. The Cougars have lost their last two road games at Central Florida and Utah, and Kansas will have the emotion of playing its Senior Day.

BYU is still looking for its first win over Kansas. The Jayhawks dealt the Cougars losses in all three prior meetings.

Kansas (4-6, 2-5) comes in with some momentum after earning a lopsided 37-14 win at West Virginia last week.

"It's a great reminder for all of our guys that time goes by fast," Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said. "Embrace each and every moment and we want to make this a great day for (our seniors) on Saturday by playing well and getting a win and get something that they'll always cherish."

BYU also will come into Kansas with some unpleasant memories of 2024, when Kansas earned a 17-13 win over BYU in Provo, handing the Cougars a costly second loss of that season that prevented BYU from earning a playoff berth.

"My focus has always been playing at our best and doing it for 60 minutes," Sitake said. "If we can do it more consistently within that 60 minutes, we should find ourselves in a good spot. "In that game specifically a couple of years ago, we didn't do that. Since that game, the focus has been to make sure that doesn't show up again."

The matchup will feature two of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.

BYU comes in third in the league in points allowed per game at 18.5, while Kansas is seventh, allowing 23.7 points a contest.

Last week, Kansas held West Virginia, which is fifth in the league in points per game (34.9), over 20 points below its season average and to just 35 yards rushing.

"They're going to come in here with a purpose," Leipold said. "They've got conference championship opportunities still at hand, they've got College Football Playoff opportunities within their reach again. We need to be at our best against them. There's no magic formula against them. We're going to have to play some of our best football. Right now, we've talked about how close we've been. We played a really good football game on Saturday. We've got to take that, build upon it and be excited about this opportunity."