Jake Dickert has taken Wake Forest from mediocrity to national relevance in a two-year span as the program's head coach.

While the No. 11 Demon Deacons continue to accelerate through a dominant regular season, Dickert will be quick to remind his team not to overlook Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference meeting on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Wake Forest (9-1, 6-1 ACC) has won seven straight games, including a program record-tying six consecutive ACC victories. A win on Saturday would match the school's longest single-season winning streak.

It would also inch the Demon Deacons closer to their third appearance in the conference championship game and a rematch with Miami after suffering their only loss against the Hurricanes on Sept. 18.

With each remaining game crucial for Wake Forest's College Football Playoff hopes, Dickert is happy to give his team a history lesson on the all-time series with Georgia Tech.

"We haven't beaten this team in 20 years," Dickert said. "There's no secret of what we have to do. It's a huge challenge. I think they're the most talented 3-7 team in the country. We've got to have the right attitude when we head down to Atlanta."

Wake Forest has dropped five straight to the Yellow Jackets, including a 30-29 loss last season. The Demon Deacons' last win in the series was in the 2006 ACC title game, while they haven't won in Atlanta since 2002.

However, none of the previous Wake Forest teams have boasted an offense like this year's. Led by Gio Lopez's 2,377 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns (19 passing, eight rushing) and the ACC's second-leading receiver in Carlos Hernandez (1,039 yards), the Demon Deacons are averaging 43.9 points and have won each of their last six games by at least 24 points.

"To be on this run of six games or whatever it is, playing football at this type of level, it doesn't happen all too often," Dickert said. "So as a coach, I'm maybe a little bit on edge, but I trust in our team. I think that's the biggest thing. I trust in our leadership. I trust that when that moment arises, they're going to respond the right way."

Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5) will play in Atlanta for the final time in a disappointing season. After contending for a potential playoff spot for most of last year, the Yellow Jackets lost seven of their first nine games to sink to the conference's basement.

Head coach Brent Key's team is coming off a rare bright spot, though, as it held Clemson to 86 rushing yards in a 20-6 win last Saturday.

Offensively, Key has turned to a two-man QB system with Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson. Mendoza has started all 10 games and thrown for 2,081 yards, while Adamson rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown against Clemson.

"We'll use both of them," Key said of the plan going forward. "My evaluation was that it was productive. We had a productive day doing what we wanted to do and what we needed to do from a big-picture, game plan-wise. Not exactly sure how we'll use them moving forward, but there is a place for both those guys in the game."