Oregon's climb up the College Football Playoff rankings continued this week, and the Ducks can strengthen their case and possibly move up from No. 13 with a win on Friday night against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.

The Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) have won three straight games, and their offense is clicking to the tune of 35.3 points per game in those three wins. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, firmly entrenched as the No. 1 signal-caller with Dante Moore apparently done for the season, has found a rhythm with his receivers, and Oregon's defense also has risen to the challenge.

Not to be overlooked is the promotion of co-quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson to play caller after Oregon's last loss, about a month ago at Illinois. Since then, the offense has thrived, even without top running back Jordon Davison, who is out again this week with a lower leg injury.

Dierre Hill Jr. has filled in admirably as the featured ball carrier, and Oregon received 100-yard games from two receivers against Michigan last week. Dakorien Moore had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown and Jeremiah McClellan added four grabs for 105 yards and a score.

Oregon suddenly has found success in throwing downfield, and the offensive line has improved its blocking to allow the running game to find success.

"I think anybody watching us right now would say we're not the same team we were early in the season," head coach Dan Lanning said. "We found some stuff out. We've gone through a little adversity. We've adapted, and we've become much better. But all that's based on what's our next performance, again, this next game and the game after that."

Oregon is 5-3 all time against the Spartans, and 5-1 in Friday night games under Lanning. The Ducks have lost all three meetings in Michigan, but haven't faced the Spartans away since 2015.

Oregon will have to win potentially all of its remaining games to reach 10 wins, but if so, the Ducks would reach 10 wins for the sixth straight season. And the Ducks are 20-4 on the road since the start of 2022.

The Spartans (3-7, 1-6) are looking at a short week after losing to Washington, and face another game without quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

Milivojevic is dealing with an arm injury. Backup Cam Fancher (right knee) is questionable to play. That means true freshman Kayd Coffman could get the start against Oregon's talented defense that features one of the Big Ten's top pass rushers, Matayo Uiagalelei (9.5 sacks).

Coffman is 4-for-11 on the season, with a touchdown pass and an interception.

"Kayd, he's a young talented guy," Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald said, adding that Coffman needs the snaps in practice this week to possibly be ready to start against Oregon.

Michigan State is 13-0 at home and 15-2 overall on Friday nights since 2011.