Ohio State has two clear objectives for its final two games of the regular season, beginning with Saturday's matchup against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.

First, the No. 14 Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) need to take care of the Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4) and rival Michigan to have a shot at making the conference championship game while keeping hope alive for a spot in the College Football Playoff for a third straight season.

UCLA is undefeated in Big Ten play while Indiana is second with one loss. Iowa and Oregon each have two losses like the Buckeyes. Ohio State has defeated the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes but lost to the Ducks for the tiebreakers.

"We need help but know there is a chance and so that's it. And that's exactly our mindset," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday. "So, (getting) this win on the road would go a long way and we know that we're going to need some help."

The second objective, which is tied to the first, is to get the ball to star receiver Jeremiah Smith in his bid to win the Heisman Trophy. And why not?

"Jeremiah Smith's undoubtedly the best player in football," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.

Smith's campaign was hampered briefly by the season-ending injury to quarterback Julian Sayin against Southern California on Oct. 31.

Freshman Luke Fahey struggled in his first two starts but had a better connection with Smith in last weekend's 28-19 win over Northwestern.

Smith was targeted 22 times -- 12 more than the previous game against Oregon -- and made 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He has 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 TDs this season.

But Rhule knows Ohio State is not one dimensional. The Buckeyes also rushed for 168 yards, 114 by Bo Jackson, against Northwestern.

"They do have a great running game," Rhule said. "I think Bo Jackson's really proven that they can continue to run the ball in a lot of different ways."

Nebraska is no slouch either when it come to the ground game. The Cornhuskers ran for 237 yards on 43 carries (5.5 per carry) with Jamal Rule gaining 103 in last weekend's 31-0 rout of Rutgers, which halted a four-game slide.

"We're 6-0 when we rush for 150 yards," Rhule said. "And (Ohio State) doesn't give up 150 yards very often. It'll be a real challenge."

The same goes for the Buckeyes. Nebraska is 11th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 91.4 yards per game. Ohio State is 12th (92.7).

Day is concerned about stopping dual-threat quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who ran for 66 yards with a long run of 18 yards and a 6-yard score and completed 15 of 22 passes for 188 yards with two

touchdowns vs. the Scarlet Knights.

"Their quarterback is athletic and can make a lot of plays," Day said. "If we can get after the quarterback with five sacks like we did in last week's game, it's going to give us the best chance to win."

Nebraska has five drives over 90 yards in the past three games and has not committed a turnover in two straight.

"We're just continuing to fight for consistency offensively," Rhule said.