Kentucky visits Missouri on Saturday night with both teams trying to get their seasons back on track.

The No. 16 Wildcats have dropped from sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings after falling at No. 13 Tennessee on Nov. 7 and against unranked Florida a week ago.

Missouri slipped from 18th to 22nd and then out of the rankings after blowing a second-half lead and losing by two touchdowns to No. 7 Texas at home and getting annihilated at No. 1 Georgia last week.

After averaging 28.3 points the first eight weeks, Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) has scored 20 points combined the past two games. Against the Gators' pass rush, the Wildcats' offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Kenny Minchey. Kentucky also rushed for just 61 yards on 27 carries.

When they kick off at Columbia, Mo., coach Will Stein said the Wildcats must get the offense producing like it did to start the season.

"The lack of points in the last two games have been mostly self-inflicted mistakes, and that's disappointing, especially where we've been this year so far on offense," Stein told reporters Tuesday. "To have two setback games is something that we have to correct."

Missouri (6-4, 3-4) was in striking distance earlier this month, but now the Tigers are an even longer shot than Kentucky to make the CFP field.

Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said the Tigers' preparation and execution have been substandard. He assigned blame to coaches and players alike.

"Words really don't matter. It's going to be about actions," Drinkwitz said. "So we can say all the right things, but it's going to be about us performing at a much better clip than we did."

In their three most recent losses, the Tigers have allowed an average of 38 points. Some of the troubles are injury related, notably the loss of edge Langden Kitchen, who underwent knee surgery after the Texas loss.

The offense hasn't been fully effective either. On the season, only Tennessee's DeSean Bishop has more rushing yards in the SEC, but Jamal Roberts has managed 167 yards on 58 carries over Mizzou's past three losses. The Tigers do have Ahmad Hardy playing again.

Quarterback Austin Simmons is producing decent numbers overall -- his 21 touchdown passes are tied for the most in the SEC -- but his first attempt against Georgia was an interception deep in Mizzou territory.

Drinkwitz said the Tigers played non-competitively at times.

"I mean, we gave up five straight scoring drives on defense," Drinkwitz said. "Now, two of those were incredibly poor field position off the first play of the game being an interception, and then we go four straight three-and-outs. That's not winning football. We didn't give ourselves a chance."

Stein looked at Mizzou's most recent losses and saw a missed opportunity against Texas and a tall order against Georgia. He's expecting a better effort and better execution this week from the Tigers. A CFP berth might be unlikely, but bowl assignments are still up for grabs.

"Missouri's in the same boat as us, coming off two losses ... They're hungry to win. We're hungry to win. This is about who wants it more," Stein said. "This is about who wants to play more physical. It's about who wants to strain and be more connected to their teammates. Because there is a ton to play for."