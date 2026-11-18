When visiting San Diego State faces No. 17 Boise State in a high-stakes matchup on Saturday, the teams will enter with different objectives.

San Diego State (5-5, 4-2 Pac-12) heads into the contest with its postseason hopes hanging in the balance, while Boise State (9-1, 6-0) is looking to strengthen its College Football Playoff position.

The Broncos extended their winning streak to nine games with a 46-41 victory over Oregon State last Saturday and have already clinched the right to host the conference championship game Dec. 4.

Boise State holds the 12th seed in the College Football Playoff as the highest-ranked Group of Six team in the CFP Top 25.

San Diego State needs a victory to secure its place in the championship game and keep hopes of a conference title alive.

"We control our own controllables," said Aztecs wide receiver Nathan Acevedo. "We just look at every game like it's our last one."

The Aztecs have shown improvement after a difficult start to the season that included a mumps outbreak, injuries and inconsistent offensive production. They have won three of their last four games, including consecutive victories over Washington State and Utah State.

A 30-13 victory over Utah State last week was arguably one of San Diego State's most complete performances of the season. The Aztecs accumulated 410 yards of total offense, including 212 on the ground, while holding the Aggies to just 200 total yards.

Running backs Javion Kinnard and Lucky Sutton have become the foundation of an increasingly productive offense. Kinnard rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries against Utah State, while Sutton added 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts.

There is a lot to lose for Boise State.

Broncos coach Spencer Danielson recognizes the challenge the Aztecs present.

"We know they're going to be well-coached. We know they're going to be motivated," Danielson said. "It's all chips on the table for them. They win this game, they're in the championship game."

The Broncos enter Saturday's matchup with considerable offensive firepower.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen returned from injury against Oregon State and delivered a career-best 371 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-32 passing.

Freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and has emerged as one of the nation's most dangerous young receivers. Jones has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

However, Boise State's defense has been steamrolled. The Broncos surrendered at least 38 points in three consecutive games, including 41 against Oregon State.

The Broncos rank near the bottom nationally in passing yards allowed, but Danielson offered his support for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

"Coach Chinander is our defensive coordinator. I think the world of him. He's going to call the game. He's going to go to work," Danielson said. "We're making some changes in regard to making sure we play better."

San Diego State coach Sean Lewis believes his team's recent progress provides confidence heading into the biggest game of its season.

"The boys came in with a good look in their eyes this morning, eager to learn and to get better from the tape," Lewis said on Monday. "We're really excited about the opportunity that we have this week and the opportunity that they've created. With everything we play for, win, and we're in, and against, obviously, a very worthy opponent."